UN chief welcomes Cameroon’s announcement of national dialogue on separatist crisis

September 11, 2019 Leave a comment

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 10 Xinhua | UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday welcomed the Cameroonian leader’s announcement of a national dialogue aiming to end the separatist crisis in the country’s English-speaking regions.

In a statement, Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the UN chief encourages the Cameroonian government to ensure that the process is inclusive and addresses the challenges facing the country.

The secretary-general calls on all Cameroonian stakeholders to participate in this effort, the spokesman said, adding that he reiterates the readiness of the United Nations to support the dialogue.

Over the past two years, the African country, with a French-speaking majority, has seen conflicts between security forces and separatists from the English-speaking minority in the Northwest and the Southwest.

Earlier Tuesday, Cameroonian President Paul Biya announced his intention to hold a national dialogue later in September in an effort to end the conflicts.

