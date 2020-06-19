US$34m University of Yaoundé II construction project in Cameroon

Share Facebook

Construction Review | The implementation of a 34m University of Yaoundé II construction project in Cameroon is to break ground soon following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the head of the public university and his counterpart from the American based Elite Trends Group (ETG).

The University of Yaoundé II construction project is valued at over US$ 34m and is to be carried out within the framework of a public-private partnership for a period of five years from the day of commencement.

Upon completion, the project will deliver university residence of about 12,500 furnished rooms, featuring reading rooms, kitchens per floor, conference room with audiovisual equipment and Wifi services, laundromats with card access, concierge services, and elevators.

There will also be a three-star hotel of international standards, with conference centers and two university restaurants all on an area of approximately 15 hectares.

Cameroon State University Cities Development” (CSUCD)

The project is a part of an overall project called “Cameroon State University Cities Development” (CSUCD) that aims to provide students from the Central African Country and those from other states in the sub-region with furnished accommodation at reasonable prices, and above all reduce the housing deficit.

The University of Yaoundé II was chosen as the pilot structure for this project after an agreement between ETG and the government of the Republic of Cameroon. The Minister of Higher Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo, praised the initiative saying that it is exactly what the government needs in order to realize suitable and modern university infrastructures.

ETG is described as a group of world-class professional consultants, investing in the construction and development of equipped housing in universities in North America, Europe, and Africa.