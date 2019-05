Vidéos sanglantes au Cameroun: chaque camp accuse l’autre

Baby Neba Maltha Mbuh Shot dead in Muyuka.

A baby Neba Maltha Mbuh shot dead in Muyuka South West region of Cameroon. The government of Cameroon and separatist fighters have engaged in the game of accusation and counter accusation on who is responsible.Dominic Meme Nwakimo of Canal 2 English TV went investigating.MMI

Posted by Mimi Mefo info on Wednesday, May 22, 2019