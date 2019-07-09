Home / English / Villagers torched and soldiers attacked in brutal Cameroon conflict [+video]

Villagers torched and soldiers attacked in brutal Cameroon conflict [+video]

July 9, 2019 Leave a comment

Sky News has gained rare access to the Cameroon military, joining them on their patrols of what used to be called the Southern Cameroons.

Thousands of people from the Anglophone areas of Cameroon have had to flee over the border to Nigeria.

Check Also

Une épidémie de choléra fait 48 morts au Cameroun

APAnews | L’épidémie du choléra qui sévit notamment dans la partie septentrionale du Cameroun a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2019, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
ut neque. leo vulputate, venenatis tempus