Vin de palme, ce nouveau secteur lucratif au Cameroun

Africa Top Success | « Mimbo », « matango », « mbuh », ou communément le vin de palme est en passe de devenir la boisson par excellence au Cameroun. Très prisé par les Camerounais, le vin de palme est le nouveau secteur lucratif auquel plusieurs jeunes accourent.
C’est le cas d’Ebode Vincent, comme rapporté par Koaci, un vendeur de vin de palme à Mindjomo, dans la Lekié, un quartier périphérique de Yaoundé. Le revendeur ne se plaint pas du tout de son travail.
« Depuis deux ans que j’ai perdu mon emploi dans une entreprise de bâtiment et travaux publics, je ne vends que le vin de palme et c’est avec ça que je nourris ma famille. Je gagne mieux qu’avant. Quand je travaillais comme technicien dans l’entreprise de BTP on me payait 120 mille FCFA par mois mais je n’arrivais pas à résoudre tous les problèmes chez moi. Parfois je n’arrivais pas à payer la scolarité de mes enfants’’, a expliqué le vendeur d’après notre source.
Le commerce de vin de palme ne nécessite pas un fonds de base conséquent, ce qui encourage encore plus les jeunes en quête d’emploi à embrasser ce secteur. Et dans un pays où la consommation d’alcool est conséquente (plus de 650 milliards d’hectolitres d’après la brasserie du pays en 2016), le commerce de vin de palme ne peut que marcher.
Joshua, no no no… Cameroon is a blessed land, my friend; a blessed land that has been invaded by rasclaaat zombies! I am sure you will agree with me on this one. Beautiful country… wonderful dishes… powerful ethnic solidarity… fantastic scenery… great music… inestimable natural wealth etc etc etc oh man, you na know da kontri… that’s why you throw stones at the Motherland.
That’s a nice drink by the way… natural delight! Whenever I am home, I always make a stop on my way to Limbe and get me a jug or two. Not like cognac your Ambazombie warriors drink with the poor money you fellows collect from people… and then you see them dancing and chanting panegyrics on rasclaaat Ayaba Cho. Organic is simply the best, Joshua.
Good stuff, direct from the source…
Man, I envy that brother standing right there… he barely knows the intrinsic value of what he is selling.
Na who dem fo Africa di go before, Biko… who? Massa wuna lef da talk… pippo talk about Nigeria, Rwanda, Ghana and all what not. But go see how Ghanaian dem di cry suffer… big anger di mount dey now… see di Nigeria fo corner here… refugees from Nigeria flop everywhere. In absolute terms, no Black African country di do well, none!
Countries with modern transport network, universal health care, free education , 4 times Cameroon-s electricity generation and double Cameroon GDP (Ghana) people di cry? what planet are you from?
Anyway … a country which must settle for Matango as a harbinger of l’emergence en 2035 says it all.
