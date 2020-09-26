Vincent Aboubakar returns to Besiktas

Share Facebook

Anadolu Agency | Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar has returned for a second stint at Turkish football club Besiktas, the club said on Saturday.

In a statement, Besiktas announced the signing of the 28-year-old, who played for them in the 2016-17 season.

Aboubakar scored 19 goals in 38 appearances to help the Black Eagles win the Turkish Super Lig title.

The striker has also represented French clubs Valenciennes and Lorient, as well as Portuguese powerhouse Porto, over the course of his career.

He also won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.