Vincent Aboubakar returns to Besiktas

September 26, 2020 Leave a comment

Anadolu Agency | Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar has returned for a second stint at Turkish football club Besiktas, the club said on Saturday.

In a statement, Besiktas announced the signing of the 28-year-old, who played for them in the 2016-17 season.

Aboubakar scored 19 goals in 38 appearances to help the Black Eagles win the Turkish Super Lig title.

The striker has also represented French clubs Valenciennes and Lorient, as well as Portuguese powerhouse Porto, over the course of his career.

He also won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Check Also

Vincent Aboubakar : Officiel ! le Camerounais signe au Besiktas

Africa Top Sports | Annoncé depuis quelques jours, le transfert de Vincent Aboubakar au Besiktas …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2020, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved
elementum commodo libero sed porta. Praesent accumsan dictum quis ut