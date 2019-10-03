Washington ‘neutral’ in Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

APAnews | The U.S. Embassy in Cameroon, in a statement released on Tuesday, denied information in the local press, describing “mistakenly” the role of Washington in the Great National Dialogue aimed at sorting out the secessionist crisis in the country.

“The United States is a neutral observer of the process, and although we have proposed to play a role in identifying a possible solution, we would have needed to be solicited by both parties before assuming this role.” the document says.

Similarly, the U.S. insists it remains a partner and a committed friend of Cameroon, its desire being that all Cameroonians live in peace. The Embassy also urges all parties involved in the conflict in the English-speaking Northwest and Southwest regions to “reject all new forms of violence and engage in open dialogue without preconditions.”

Besides, the statement explained that former U.S. Secretary of State for African Affairs, now retired, Herman Cohen, who had been rumored to have accepted to become spokesman for the self-proclaimed republic of Ambazonia, has denied this assertion.