Watford sign former Cameroon defender Nkoulou from Torino

Oct 7 (Reuters) – Watford have signed former Cameroon centre back Nicolas Nkoulou from Serie A side Torino on a deal until the end of the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 31-year-old, who was a free agent, is new manager Claudio Ranieri’s first signing after the Italian replaced Xisco Munoz this week.

Nkoulou made 135 appearances for Torino in all competitions after joining from Lyon, having had previous spells at Marseille and Monaco. He was also part of the Cameroon side that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2017.

Watford, who lost to Leeds United last weekend, are 15th in the league with seven points.

