West African super app Gozem launches operations in Cameroon

Disrupt Africa | Gozem, the super app already operational in Lome, Cotonou, Libreville, and several other West African cities, has announced the launch of its taxi-booking service in Douala, Cameroon.

Launched in Togo in November 2018 as a taxi-hailing service, Gozem operates in 12 cities across Togo, Benin, Gabon and Cameroon, with more than one million downloads and over seven million trips since its launch.

The startup has been pivoting towards a super app model, a process accelerated by a US$5 million funding round secured last year, and now provides a suite of services, including transportation, e-commerce and financial services, to three types of customers in French-speaking Sub-Saharan Africa – consumers, transportation providers, and businesses.

It is now expanding its operations, with Cameroonians now able to download the Gozem app, available on Android and iOS, and order a taxi at the click of a button.

“We are very excited to bring Cameroonians a simplified, safer, and more convenient taxi cab solution. Based on our experience in other Francophone markets across West and Central Africa, we are convinced that Gozem’s innovative offering will create real value for Douala’s passengers and drivers now, and others across the country in the near future. Very soon, we will expand the range of services we offer in Cameroon to include motorcycles and delivery services, based on the needs of users,” said Jean-Martial Moulaud, Gozem group director.

In addition to the taxi cab ride-hailing service announced now, Gozem will soon offer Cameroonians the ability to order motorcycle and tricycle (tuk tuk) taxis, as well as delivery of groceries, gas bottles, meals, and more via the all-in-one Gozem super app.