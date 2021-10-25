Westend Farms inaugurates its Ndokoa integrated pork production and commercialization center

Share Facebook

Business in Cameroon | On October 20, 2021, Minister of Livestock, Dr. Taiga officially inaugurated the integrated pork production and marketing center built by Westend Farms, in Ndokoa, in the Central Region, the government daily Cameroon Tribune revealed.

The amount invested is not disclosed yet but, the said farm houses 11,000 pigs (including 700 sows). The farm spans over 1.5 hectares but 350 hectares are also dedicated to corn farming to produce animal feed. To sell its pork, the promoter has a network of 10 butcher shops in Yaoundé, we learn.

According to Minister Taiga,