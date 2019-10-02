With 76,000 m3 exported in H1, 2019, Cameroon became the 6th sawn wood supplier to China

Business in Cameroon | In H1, 2019, Cameroon exported 76,000 m3 of sawn timber to China. According to the International Tropical Timber Organization (ITTO) which revealed the information, this represents a 25% year over year increase. With these shipments, Cameroon became the sixth major wood supplier to China during the period under review.

The exporters generated $43 million (about XAF26 billion), a 16% YoY increase, from the wood trade with China, the ITTO reveals.

Despite this performance, Cameroon was outrun by Gabon during the period under review. The second wood supplier to China between January and June 2019, Gabon exported 264,000 m3 (+5%) of sawn timber to China, generating $129 million (about XAF77.6 billion).

The tenth-largest sawn timber supplier to China was Congo during H1, 2019. This CEMAC country exported 28,000 m3 (+87%) of sawn wood to China during the period under review, generating XAF9.6 billion.