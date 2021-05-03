Woman from Cameroon Killed and found in pieces in a dumpster in Bologna. The boyfriend killed himself

Share Facebook

Bologna – First he would have killed her, then cut her body to pieces and thrown in a garbage can. Back home, he would hang himself. This is the hypothesis that the Bologna mobile team is working on on the discovery that took place today, on the outskirts of the city, of a woman’s body, in a story in which, however, some points remain to be clarified.

Emma Pezemo was 31 years old, she came from Cameroon and was studying in Bologna to become a social health worker. She was engaged to Jacques Honoré Ngouenet, 43, also from Cameroon. Currently it was hosted by the Pope John XXIII Community, being treated for some psychiatric problems. Yesterday they spent the day together. When Emma didn’t come home this morning, her roommates got worried and called Jacques who told them he didn’t know and to share their concern. So they called the police to report the disappearance. The roommates did not report any particular disagreements or quarrels between the two, but the agents of the mobile team immediately went to Jacques’ house, finding him hanged. Shortly after, some people reported traces of blood on a dumpster, inside which the macabre discovery was made: Emma’s body torn to pieces., probably with an ax or a large cleaver.

To suggest that it is a murder suicide is above all a note that the man left. Written in French, with somewhat rambling phrases, it would contain, according to investigators, elements that make it clear that he is responsible for the fact. The investigations, of course, do not stop and further indications will arrive in the coming days from the examination of the corpses. We will look for evidence to what, in the current state of things, seems to be the explanation of the case: a man who killed his girlfriend, inferred about her body, then decided to kill himself. If, however, any element should cast doubt on this reconstruction, the scenario that would open up would be even more disturbing.