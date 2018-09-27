World Bank grants $190M to support agricultural colleges in six African countries including Cameroon

Business in Cameroon | The World Bank will disburse, via the International Development Association (IDA), $190 million (about CFA106.43 billion) to support agricultural colleges in six African countries, including Cameroon.

As part of the project to Support Higher Agricultural Education in Africa (Shaea), the financing also includes Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi and Mozambique. The whole project aims to strengthen relationship between selected African universities and the regional agricultural sector, to develop competent human capital needed to accelerate agribusiness system transformation in the countries.

Early this month, the six states’ governments, the World Bank Group and the Regional Universities Forum for Capacity Building in the Agricultural Sector (Ruforum) launched a call for proposals to higher education institutions. The institution selected will play the role of Regional Anchor University (UAR) with the main mission to shut off skills and knowledge loopholes in agriculture in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Shaea initiative complements the African Development Excellence Centers (CEA-Impact) project, but focuses exclusively on higher agricultural education and particularly on its relations with the regional agricultural sector.