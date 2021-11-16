World Cup Qualifiers: Cameroon, Ivory Coast clash for playoff spot

Share Facebook

africanews | Cameroon trained on Monday ahead of a decisive clash against Ivory Coast on Tuesday in a crucial World Cup qualifier.

The winner between the two giants proceeds to the last round of qualifying for the Qatar World Cup.

Ivory Coast currently leads Group D with 13 points from their five games, while Cameroon sit second with 12 points.

Cameroon beat Malawi 4-0 in their last outing and are hopeful of overhauling the group leaders to take them closer to a place at Qatar 2022.

“These are matches that every footballer dreams of playing,” said Cameroon player Moumi Ngamaleu.

Patrice Beaumelle’s Ivory Coast only need a draw at the Japoma stadium in Douala to progress to the playoff stage.

Two goals from Sebastien Haller led the Ivorians to a 2-1 victory in the first meeting with Cameroon in Abidjan on 6th September – ‘The Indomitable Lions’ only defeat so far.

Malawi and Mozambique, the other protagonists in Group D will be playing only for pride on Tuesday. The southern African neighbors have lost four matches each. Malawi has 3 points thanks to a win against Mozambique in September.

Mozambique’s only point came off a goalless draw against Ivory Coast.

Elsewhere, Tunisia will be hoping for a win against Zambia to seal qualification in Group B. A different result hands Equatorial Guinea the ticket provided they win against Mauritania.

And the Super Eagles will also proceed to the playoffs if they beat second-placed Cape Verde in Group C.

They will be joining early ticket bookers Egypt, Ghana, Senegal, Algeria, DR Congo, Mali and Morocco.

The 10 group winners from the second round of qualification play home-and-away ties in the third round, with the five victors from those two-legged matches progressing to the World Cup.