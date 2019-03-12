WTO suspends Cameroon membership for unpaid dues

APAnews | The World Trade Organization (WTO) has imposed its category III administrative sanctions on Cameroon, suspending the country from all technical assistance activities and denying it access to training thanks to the non-payment of its dues to the organization.

The suspension was communicated in a letter to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute by Trade minister, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.

Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana

The arrears estimated north of CFAF180 million, covers the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, but also the year 2019 for which a payment of CFAF42 million is expected.

Mr. Mbarga Atangana states that “only the payment of these arrears would allow Cameroon to regain its rightful place within the organization”.

Cameroon has been a member of the WTO since 13 December 1995.

With regards to the settlement of disputes, Cameroon, like ten Latin American countries, was cited as a third party to the WTO by the European Union (EU), concerning the import and sale of bananas.