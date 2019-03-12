WTO suspends Cameroon membership for unpaid dues

APAnews | The World Trade Organization (WTO) has imposed its category III administrative sanctions on Cameroon, suspending the country from all technical assistance activities and denying it access to training thanks to the non-payment of its dues to the organization.
The suspension was communicated in a letter to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute by Trade minister, Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana.
The arrears estimated north of CFAF180 million, covers the years 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, but also the year 2019 for which a payment of CFAF42 million is expected.
Mr. Mbarga Atangana states that “only the payment of these arrears would allow Cameroon to regain its rightful place within the organization”.
Cameroon has been a member of the WTO since 13 December 1995.
With regards to the settlement of disputes, Cameroon, like ten Latin American countries, was cited as a third party to the WTO by the European Union (EU), concerning the import and sale of bananas.
Suspending a country for failing to pay $180 million? That is just the amount for one week stay at Hotel Inter-Continental or La Baule or Trudeau Hall. What a joke! Alain Edgar Mebe Ngoh could take care of that! Or Mama Fouda
A mere phone call instead of letter writing. What are friends for?
Strategically, we have not positioned ourselves well to exploit alien markets. The reason is because we lack industrial champions with a global strategic view. With our potential, an export oriented system of industrialization seems to be the shortest way to catch up and surpass others. By investing intelligently targeting the Chinese Market. We ca accumulate huge capital for industrial transformation in a short time. Here is a list of crops with sur markets in China and Russia. Passion fruit, haas avocado, cherries, short bananas called Bush banana, soya beans, barely, golden variety of apples, shrimp for African Market. With this crops capital will be accumulated with hard work. Then we can import machines for industrial transformation adding value. Government has nothing to do here kiki