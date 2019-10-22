Home / English / XAF3,500 bln needed for the reconstruction of Anglophone regions (RDPC)
Business in Cameroon | In Cameroon, more than XAF3,500 billion ($5.9 billion) will be needed to reconstruct the Anglophone regions, Jacques Fame Ndongo (photo), the ruling party (RDPC)’s secretary for communications, indicated last week.

According to the secretary, who is also the country’s minister of higher education, the amount will be needed for the implementation of the recommendations issued during the national dialogue, organized in early October to find solutions for the socio-political crisis in the Anglophone regions.

The major part of the fund will be used to revive state-owned agribusiness companies and relaunch projects stopped due to the crisis. “Plants and public infrastructures destroyed or rendered obsolete by lack of use due to the crisis” will also be renovated.

Let’s note that the government has already, a little over one year ago, an emergency humanitarian assistance plan for the Anglophone regions. The estimated budget for this plan is XAF12.7 billion ($21.7 million).

The Anglophone crisis started, in 2016, as corporatist demands. Gradually, it became a pro-independent movement aimed at creating an independent country gathering the Northwestern and Southwestern regions where most of the English-speaking community (little more than 20% of the population) resides.

