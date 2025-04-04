Cameroonian Man Arrested for Defrauding Laotian Woman in Phnom Penh

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a dramatic turn of events in Phnom Penh, Cambodian authorities have arrested a Cameroonian national implicated in a prominent case of fraud and extortion against a Laotian woman, according to a report by the Khmer Times. The Phnom Penh Municipal Court, under the direction of Investigating Judge Ang Chenda, has issued a temporary detention order for the accused, following his arrest by the Tourism Police Department of the National Police General Directorate.

The suspect, identified as ASHU GEORGE EBOT, was taken into custody after allegedly swindling nearly $200,000 from NOUTTHAVONG KHOUN, a 37-year-old woman from Laos, under a fraudulent scheme that unfolded over several days in late March 2025.

A Scheme of Lies and Manipulation

According to an official report from the Tourism Police Department, the fraudulent activity took place on March 26, 2025, at the Poulo Wai Hotel & Apartment, located in Sangkat Phsar Thmey 3, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The victim initially handed over $100,000 in cash to EBOT, whom she believed to be her romantic partner. The money was purportedly intended for the purchase of two vehicles. However, once the funds changed hands, EBOT disappeared and became unreachable.

Two days later, the victim was contacted by another Cameroonian national, MIMBANG ROMEO AYUK, who falsely claimed that EBOT had been arrested by the police. AYUK demanded a ransom of $70,000, later reducing it to $50,000, to secure EBOT’s release. To add credibility to the fabricated story, AYUK sent the victim a staged photo of EBOT in handcuffs via Telegram.

Believing her partner was in police custody, the victim agreed to meet AYUK’s associate and hand over the ransom. EBOT himself appeared once more to collect the second installment at the Phnom Meas Music Restaurant in Sangkat Phsar Deum Thkov, where he was apprehended by authorities.

Prior Offenses and Arrest

This arrest marks a second known incident involving EBOT. On November 30, 2020, he was detained by the Military Police in connection with a separate case involving fraud and threats, where a victim was coerced into sending nearly $300,000. Despite the serious nature of those charges, EBOT was released on June 16, 2022, after serving 18 months in prison, under an order issued by Deputy Prosecutor Say Nora.

Now, facing new charges of illegal confinement, fraud, and failure to appear in court after a prior misdemeanor conviction, EBOT’s case has reignited calls for stricter enforcement and monitoring of repeat offenders.

Ongoing Investigation

Cambodian authorities are currently searching for additional accomplices linked to this elaborate scam. The case has drawn public attention not only for its financial scale but also for its exploitation of personal relationships and emotional manipulation.

The arrest was carried out under the direct orders of General Sar Thet, Commissioner-General of the National Police, and Lieutenant General Run Rath Veasna, Director of the Tourism Police Department, with legal coordination from Prosecutor Chreung Khmao of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

Further legal proceedings are pending as the court continues its investigation into the extent of the criminal network and the role of other individuals involved.