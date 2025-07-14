Paul Biya, World’s Oldest President, Confirms Candidacy for Eighth Term

Share Facebook

Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, the world’s oldest head of state at 92, has announced he will seek re-election this October, aiming to extend his 43 years in power.

In a statement on social media, Biya said his decision to pursue an eighth term follows “numerous and insistent” calls from across Cameroon and the diaspora. He assured citizens that his determination to lead remains strong despite the country’s mounting challenges.

Biya’s long rule has faced frequent criticism for corruption, poor governance, and persistent security threats. His prolonged absences from public view have fueled concerns about his health, with speculation last year when he disappeared from the public eye for over six weeks.

Despite growing domestic and international calls for political renewal, Biya remains the dominant force in Cameroonian politics, having never lost an election since 1982. He abolished term limits in 2008, allowing him to run indefinitely.

His last re-election in 2018 was marked by allegations of fraud, low voter turnout, and violence, with opposition groups accusing the process of widespread irregularities.

His bid comes amid a political rift with key northern allies, who have now joined the race as opponents. Other opposition figures, including 2018 runner-up Maurice Kamto, Joshua Osih, Akere Muna, and Cabral Libii, have also declared their candidacies.

If re-elected for another seven-year term, Paul Biya could remain president until he is nearly 100 years old, cementing his legacy as one of the longest-serving leaders in the world.