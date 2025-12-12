Deadly Fuel Tanker Explosion in Cameroon Leaves at Least 8 Dead

CameroonOnline.ORG | At least eight people have died after a fuel tanker exploded this Friday on the road connecting Limbe and Douala in Cameroon. The disaster occurred near the Likomba bridge in Tiko, leaving a trail of destruction and raising immediate environmental concerns for the local community.
The Accident
According to authorities, the tragedy began when a tanker carrying more than 36,000 liters of fuel suffered a brake failure while descending Mutengene Hill. The truck began an uncontrolled descent before crashing near the bridge. The impact triggered a massive blast that spread flames across a wide radius, forcing terrified residents to flee for their lives.
Devastation and Casualties
The intensity of the fire engulfed approximately 10 houses and several vehicles. Responders at the scene described a grim recovery effort:
-
Fatalities: Eight bodies were recovered and transported to the District Hospital. Victims included women and at least one child.
-
Condition of Victims: Many of the deceased were reportedly burned beyond recognition.
-
Injuries: Several military personnel involved in the intervention sustained slight injuries and were treated on-site.
Aftermath and Environmental Concerns
Firefighters, including a reinforcement team dispatched from Douala, worked to extinguish the raging inferno. While the flames have been subdued, the crash caused significant logistical and environmental fallout:
-
Traffic: The National Road remained blocked for the entire day, with a detour established to ease congestion.
-
Health Crisis: Fuel runoff from the crash has contaminated a nearby watercourse, sparking fears of a potential health crisis for residents in Likomba.