Deadly Fuel Tanker Explosion in Cameroon Leaves at Least 8 Dead

CameroonOnline.ORG | At least eight people have died after a fuel tanker exploded this Friday on the road connecting Limbe and Douala in Cameroon. The disaster occurred near the Likomba bridge in Tiko, leaving a trail of destruction and raising immediate environmental concerns for the local community.

The Accident

According to authorities, the tragedy began when a tanker carrying more than 36,000 liters of fuel suffered a brake failure while descending Mutengene Hill. The truck began an uncontrolled descent before crashing near the bridge. The impact triggered a massive blast that spread flames across a wide radius, forcing terrified residents to flee for their lives.

Devastation and Casualties

The intensity of the fire engulfed approximately 10 houses and several vehicles. Responders at the scene described a grim recovery effort:

Fatalities: Eight bodies were recovered and transported to the District Hospital. Victims included women and at least one child.

Condition of Victims: Many of the deceased were reportedly burned beyond recognition.

Injuries: Several military personnel involved in the intervention sustained slight injuries and were treated on-site.

Aftermath and Environmental Concerns

Firefighters, including a reinforcement team dispatched from Douala, worked to extinguish the raging inferno. While the flames have been subdued, the crash caused significant logistical and environmental fallout: