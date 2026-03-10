The Rubble of Molo Market in Yaoundé: Traders Face Uncertain Future After Demolitions

Share Facebook

The heartbeat of Cameroon’s capital skipped a beat this week. In the early hours, the sounds of commerce at Molo Market in Yaoundé were replaced by the mechanical roar of bulldozers. According to reporting by RFI, a major “clearing operation” led by municipal authorities has left hundreds of traders in a state of shock, standing amidst the ruins of their livelihoods.

A Market Under Pressure

Molo Market is more than just a place to shop; it is a vital commercial hub in Yaoundé and a lifeline for the city’s informal economy. The recent demolitions targeted stalls and shops deemed “anarchic” or illegally placed on public sidewalks.

While the city council argues these measures are necessary to decongest traffic and improve urban hygiene, the traders—distinct from the residents of the town of Mokolo—tell a story of sudden desperation.

Key Points from the RFI Report:

The Element of Surprise: Many vendors at Molo Market reported that the destruction began with little to no effective notice, leaving them unable to rescue their merchandise.

Economic Impact: Beyond the physical structures, the loss of inventory represents a massive financial blow to families who live day-to-day on their market earnings.

The “Formal” Gap: Although authorities point to newly built markets elsewhere, traders argue those spaces are either too expensive or lack the high-traffic visibility that Molo provides.

“They are breaking our lives, not just our shops,” one trader told RFI, highlighting the deep disconnect between urban planning and the survival of the working class.

The Cost of Modernization

The situation at Molo Market in Yaoundé highlights a growing tension across African metropolises: the desire for “modern,” organized city centers versus the reality of a massive informal workforce. While the government seeks to “sanitize” the streets, the human cost is being measured in lost income and social unrest.

As the dust settles, the question remains: where do these thousands of displaced workers go now? For many in Yaoundé, the answer is currently buried under the rubble.