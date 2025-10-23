Cameroon Awaits Presidential Election Results: Constitutional Council Sets October 27 for Official Proclamation

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, Cameroon – October 22, 2025. The Constitutional Council of Cameroon has officially announced that it will proclaim the results of the October 12, 2025 Presidential Election on Monday, October 27, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Inaugural Hall of the Yaoundé Conference Centre, according to a press release signed by the Council’s President, Clément Atangana.

The statement, bearing the Council’s official seal and signature, confirms the next major step in Cameroon’s tense post-election period. The announcement comes amid widespread debate and dispute over the credibility of the vote.

Petitions Dismissed: Council Clears the Path for Results

In the days leading up to the announcement, the Constitutional Council dismissed eight petitions that sought either a partial or total cancellation of the October 12 election. The judges cited insufficient evidence of irregularities or a lack of jurisdiction to annul results as the reasons behind their decision.

This ruling effectively clears the path for Monday’s proclamation, though it has not quelled tensions among opposition groups.

A Disputed Vote and Rival Claims

Opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary, aged 76, has declared himself the winner of the election—an assertion sharply rejected by supporters of incumbent President Paul Biya, who at 92 years old is seeking another seven-year term.

Tchiroma Bakary, a former government spokesman who broke away from Biya’s camp, refused to lodge formal complaints before the Constitutional Council, describing it as compromised due to the fact that its members were appointed by Biya himself. Instead, he released a video statement on social media declaring himself the “legal and legitimate president” of Cameroon.

He claimed victory with approximately 55% of the vote, citing returns that he said represented 80% of the electorate. In the same statement, he warned that “if the Constitutional Council proclaims falsified and truncated results, it will be complicit in a breach of trust.”

Mounting Political Tension

Tchiroma Bakary further hinted at potential unrest, saying,

“With their backs against the wall, the people will have no choice but to take their destiny into their own hands and seek victory wherever they can find it.”

Meanwhile, Biya’s ruling party and senior officials have dismissed Bakary’s self-declaration as illegal, emphasizing that only the Constitutional Council has the constitutional authority to proclaim election results.

President Biya, who has ruled Cameroon for 43 years, held just one campaign rally before the October 12 vote. His long tenure and limited campaign visibility have intensified both domestic and international scrutiny of the electoral process.

The Nation Holds Its Breath

As October 27 approaches, all eyes are on the Constitutional Council and its formal proclamation of results. The announcement will likely shape the political direction of Cameroon for years to come.

Observers note that the stakes could not be higher, with tensions mounting across the country and both camps positioning themselves for what could be a defining moment in the nation’s political history.