Highlights: Cameroon Edges South Africa 2-1 to Set Up Heavyweight Quarter-Final

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Indomitable Lions have roared their way into the AFCON 2025 quarter-finals. In a compelling knockout battle in Rabat on Sunday, Cameroon held off a late surge from South Africa to secure a 2-1 victory and book a massive showdown against tournament hosts, Morocco.

Watch the full match highlights above to see all the action.

It was a match defined by critical timing and defensive grit. After surviving an early scare where South Africa’s Relebohile Mofokeng missed a golden opportunity, Cameroon took control. Junior Tchamadeu broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, capitalizing on a deflected shot from Carlos Baleba to roll the ball home.

The Lions didn’t wait long to strike again. Just two minutes into the second half, teenage sensation Christian Kofane headed in a cross from Mahamadou Nagida, giving Cameroon a commanding 2-0 lead.

However, the drama wasn’t over. South Africa, led by former Cameroon coach Hugo Broos, fought back late. Evidence Makgopa pulled one back in the 88th minute, setting up a grandstand finish. Despite the nerves, goalkeeper Devis Epassy and the Cameroonian defense held firm to secure the win.

Key Moments to Watch:

34′ – Junior Tchamadeu’s opener following a VAR check.

47′ – Christian Kofane’s powerful header to double the lead.

88′ – Evidence Makgopa’s late strike that sparked a tense finale.

With this victory, interim coach David Pagou has successfully navigated the team through a chaotic build-up and into the last eight. Now, all eyes turn to Friday for a blockbuster clash: Cameroon vs. Morocco.