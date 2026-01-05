Baleba’s Masterclass: The “Midfield Prodigy” Leads Cameroon Past South Africa into AFCON Quarter-Finals

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | In what was billed as one of the most anticipated clashes of the CAN 2025 Round of 16, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon roared their way into the quarter-finals with a gritty 2-1 victory over South Africa at the Stade Al Barid.

While the team effort was undeniable, one name was on everyone’s lips by the final whistle: Carlos Baleba. The 22-year-old Brighton midfielder delivered a performance for the ages, earning the Man of the Match award and cementing his status as the engine of this Cameroonian side.

The Baleba Show: A Midfield General

At just 22 years old, Baleba played with the maturity of a seasoned veteran. He was nothing short of omnipresent in the midfield, dictating the tempo and physically dominating the opposition.

The statistics paint a picture of total control. Baleba won a staggering 90% of his duels (9/10) and registered two crucial interceptions. However, his impact went far beyond the raw numbers; he was the catalyst for both of Cameroon’s goals:

The First Goal (34′): It was Baleba’s fierce strike following a cleared corner that created chaos in the box. His shot deflected off Danny Namaso, allowing Junior Tchamadeu to pounce on the rebound and beat goalkeeper Ronwen Williams.

The Second Goal (47′): Immediately after halftime, Baleba unlocked the South African defense with a “luminous” blind pass. This vision released Nagida on the wing, who delivered a perfect cross for the 19-year-old Christian Kofane to head home.

A Game of Two Halves

Despite the final scoreline, the match was far from a walk in the park for Cameroon. The early stages belonged to South Africa (Bafana Bafana), who besieged the Cameroonian goal.

Early defensive errors and a yellow card for Tolo in the first minute set a nervous tone. South Africa’s Lyle Foster and Oswin Appolis threatened repeatedly, and the Indomitable Lions were lucky to survive a disallowed offside goal in the 14th minute. To make matters worse, Cameroon lost Yongwa to injury early on.

But, true to their nickname, the Lions woke up. Buoyed by a vocal crowd at Stade Al Barid, they began to execute the rapid transition game that has defined their tournament.

The Injury Scare and Late Drama

As the match wound down, hearts stopped across Cameroon when Baleba went to ground after a tackle. The midfield revelation attempted to grit his teeth and continue but was eventually substituted in the 84th minute.

Almost immediately after his exit, South Africa pulled one back through Makgopa, setting up a nervy finish. However, the Cameroonian defense, anchored by goalkeeper Epassy—who made crucial saves against Kabini and Mokoena—held firm through the final whistle.

What’s Next: A Clash of Lions

Cameroon continues to defy the odds. Despite what has been described as a “chaotic preparation” for the tournament, David Pagou’s men are growing in confidence match by match.

They now advance to a mouth-watering quarter-final showdown against the hosts, Morocco. It will be a battle of Lions—the Indomitable vs. the Atlas—but with Carlos Baleba in this kind of form, Cameroon has every reason to believe their journey is far from over.