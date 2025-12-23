Heartbreak in Buea: OIC Market Fire Disrupts Holiday Joy

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Date: December 23, 2025 Location: OIC Market, Buea, South West Region

Just hours before the ringing of Christmas bells, a shadow was cast over the capital of the South West Region. On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, a violent fire erupted at the strategic OIC Market in Buea, turning what should have been a day of peak holiday sales into a nightmare for local traders.

The blaze spread rapidly from shop to shop, fueled by heavy stocks of merchandise meant for the festive season. For many merchants, the fire didn’t just consume goods; it consumed their seasonal investments and livelihoods right on the eve of Christmas.

A Heroic Response

Despite the devastation, a much larger catastrophe was narrowly avoided thanks to the swift action of the Buea Fire Brigade.

First responders arrived on the scene with remarkable efficiency. Despite the challenges of navigating the market’s layout and the highly flammable nature of the stored goods, the firefighters managed to contain the main inferno. Their professionalism has drawn praise from the local population, as their intervention saved numerous surrounding structures from being reduced to ashes.

Resilience Amidst Ruins

While the immediate physical danger has passed, the emotional and economic toll is heavy. As investigations begin to determine the cause of the fire, the focus has shifted to the victims who have lost everything.

However, the spirit of Buea remains unbroken. Solidarity is already organizing within the community to support those affected. While this tragedy highlights the urgent need for better fire safety measures in crowded markets, the efficient emergency response offers a glimmer of hope regarding the city’s improving safety infrastructure.

As the city tries to catch its breath, our thoughts are with the traders beginning the difficult journey of rebuilding.