Tensions Rise in Douala as Manidem Headquarters Stormed After Kamto’s Disqualification

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | This morning in Douala, tensions escalated when security forces stormed the headquarters of the African Movement for New Independence and Democracy (Manidem). Their mission: to prevent a scheduled press conference by the party’s president, Ekane Anicet. The crackdown comes amid a heated political atmosphere following the rejection of Maurice Kamto’s candidacy for the 2025 presidential election.

Earlier today, Elections Cameroon (ELECAM) released the provisional list of approved candidates for the upcoming presidential vote, set for October 12. Thirteen candidates made the cut, including the incumbent president, Paul Biya, who is seeking another term. However, the conspicuous absence of Maurice Kamto—an emblematic opposition figure and leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement (MRC)—has sparked controversy and widespread debate over the fairness of the electoral process.

The forceful shutdown of Manidem’s press event has further deepened concerns about the erosion of free speech and the closing of political space in the country. With the campaign season approaching, all eyes are now on civil society and international observers to call for greater transparency and justice in Cameroon’s democratic process.