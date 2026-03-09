CAS Dismisses SYNAFOC Appeal, Confirming FECAFOOT’s Decision to Revoke Union Recognition

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The long-standing legal battle between the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and the National Union of Cameroonian Footballers (SYNAFOC) has reached a definitive conclusion. On March 9, 2026, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne officially dismissed the appeal filed by SYNAFOC, marking a significant legal victory for the FECAFOOT administration led by Samuel Eto’o.

The dispute centered on resolutions adopted by FECAFOOT during its General Assembly meetings on November 15 and 16, 2024. During those sessions, the Federation voted to withdraw its official recognition of SYNAFOC—the union led by former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Geremi Njitap—as the representative body for Cameroonian players.

Procedural History and Ruling

Following the withdrawal of its status, SYNAFOC initially sought recourse through the Conciliation and Arbitration Chamber of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee. After that body rejected the union’s complaint, Njitap and his legal team elevated the matter to CAS, alleging that the Federation’s actions were illegal and targeted at silencing dissenting voices.

In its final ruling, CAS upheld the prior decisions, effectively validating FECAFOOT’s right to manage its internal recognitions and institutional partnerships. According to an official statement released by FECAFOOT:

“The CAS decision confirms the compliance and legality of the actions taken by the Federation’s governing bodies. This ruling brings to an end a procedure that sought to contest the sovereign resolutions of the General Assembly.”

A Shift in Representation

The ruling cements a major shift in the landscape of Cameroonian football governance. With SYNAFOC’s recognition formally revoked, FECAFOOT has transferred representative status to the National Association of Cameroonian Footballers (ANFC).

This legal outcome also carries personal weight, as it involves two of Cameroon’s most decorated “Indomitable Lions.” The friction between Eto’o and Njitap has intensified over the last year, particularly following Njitap’s five-year suspension from football activities by the FECAFOOT Ethics Committee in 2025—a separate sanction currently facing its own scrutiny.

Implications for the Federation

For Samuel Eto’o, who was re-elected as FECAFOOT President in late 2025, the CAS victory provides a period of relative institutional stability. By defeating the challenge from SYNAFOC, the Federation has successfully defended its right to restructure its stakeholder relationships without judicial interference from international sport’s highest court.