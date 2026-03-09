Cameroon Approves CFA 108 Billion Loan from China Exim Bank for Fiber Optic Expansion

Share Facebook

YAOUNDÉ, Cameroon — CameroonOnline.ORG | In a significant move to bolster the nation’s digital infrastructure, President Paul Biya has signed a decree authorizing a loan agreement of approximately CFA 108.4 billion ($195 million) from the Export-Import Bank of China (China Exim Bank).

The funding is earmarked for Phase IV of the National Fiber Optic Backbone Project, a strategic initiative aimed at bridging the digital divide and modernizing telecommunications across the country.

Expanding the Digital Backbone

The decree, signed on March 6, 2026, grants the Minister of Economy, Planning, and Regional Development the authority to finalize the loan of 1.35 billion yuan. This fourth phase of the project focuses on several key objectives:

Infrastructure Extension: Increasing the reach of the national fiber network, which currently spans over 15,000 km .

Connecting Underserved Areas: Prioritizing rural and remote regions to improve “last-mile” access.

Supporting Public Services: Strengthening the digital framework for government institutions, e-commerce, and tech startups.

A Long-Term Partnership

This latest agreement continues a decade-long partnership between Cameroon and China Exim Bank. Since the program’s inception in 2011, the network has grown through multiple phases:

Phases I & II (2011–2016): Installed approximately 6,000 km of fiber. Phase III (Completed 2017): Added 4,000 km, bringing the total to 10,000 km at that time. Current Status: With additional cross-border interconnections to neighbors like Chad and Nigeria, the network now exceeds 15,000 km.

Economic Context and Connectivity Challenges

Despite the expansion of physical infrastructure, internet penetration in Cameroon remains at roughly 45% as of early 2026. The government views Phase IV as essential to the National Development Strategy 2020–2030, which seeks to transform the digital economy.

However, the new debt arrives at a time of fiscal scrutiny. Recent reports from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) maintain Cameroon’s “high risk of debt distress” rating, even as the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio remains below the regional 70% ceiling set by CEMAC.

“This initiative is part of Cameroon’s broader strategy to modernize its telecommunications infrastructure and promote economic development through improved digital connectivity.” — Official Statement

Looking Ahead

Phase IV is expected to significantly enhance transmission capacity, supporting the growing demand for data driven by mobile money and digital services. The Ministry of Economy is now tasked with the urgent registration and publication of the agreement to begin the implementation phase.