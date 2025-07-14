Manchester United Eye Bargain Brazilian Keeper Amid Onana Injury Woes

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Manchester United find themselves in an unexpected dilemma this summer as a fresh injury blow threatens to derail their pre-season plans. First-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana has suffered a hamstring injury that could sideline him for up to two months, leaving manager Ruben Amorim with a significant gap to fill between the posts.

Despite Onana’s occasional blunders since his arrival at Old Trafford, Amorim had shown faith in the Cameroon international, confirming him as his No. 1 for the coming campaign. However, with back-up keeper Altay Bayindir failing to impress and now on the transfer list, the Red Devils are urgently scouring the market for a reliable alternative.

According to The Sun, John Victor, the highly-rated Botafogo shot-stopper who recently impressed at the Club World Cup, has emerged as one of United’s top targets. The 24-year-old Brazilian could be available for a bargain £6 million thanks to a release clause in his contract. Sources in Brazil suggest Botafogo are already bracing for his departure and have begun searching for a replacement, fully aware they cannot hold onto him if United meet the asking price.

For Manchester United, securing Victor could prove a shrewd move — a cost-effective solution to a potentially season-defining problem. For Botafogo, it may mark the end of an era for one of their brightest talents, but the start of a new chapter in goalkeeping.

One thing is clear: the Red Devils’ goalkeeping department is set for yet another twist before the new season kicks off.