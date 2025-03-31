Presidential Election 2025: Cameroon’s Catholic Bishops Define the Profile of a Good Leader

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | As Cameroon prepares for its 2025 presidential election, a powerful moral voice has stepped into the national conversation: the Catholic Church. Through the National Episcopal Conference, the country’s bishops have issued a pastoral letter outlining ten essential qualities that any credible presidential candidate must possess.

With just nine months remaining before the election, this intervention comes at a pivotal moment. Civil society groups, political actors, and religious leaders are all calling for a peaceful, inclusive, and transparent electoral process. The bishops’ letter is a timely call to conscience—for both candidates and voters.

The Ten Qualities of a Good Candidate

According to the bishops, anyone who seeks to lead Cameroon for the next five years must meet the following ten criteria:

Integrity

The candidate must have a proven track record of honesty and ethical behavior. Humility

Leadership should be rooted in service, not in pride or self-aggrandizement. Modesty

A good leader must avoid extravagance and remain grounded, especially in matters of power and public resources. Moral Leadership

The nation needs a figure who leads by example and inspires confidence and respect. Effective Economic Management

The next president must demonstrate the capacity to handle the economy with competence and vision. Commitment to National Unity

A unifying presence, able to transcend ethnic, linguistic, and regional divides. Firm Stance Against Corruption

The leader must champion transparency and accountability at all levels of government. Crisis Management Abilities

Proven ability to steer the nation through periods of uncertainty and difficulty. Willingness to Listen and Engage in Dialogue

A democratic leader listens to diverse voices and fosters constructive dialogue. Respect for the Rule of Law and Freedoms

Upholding civil liberties, constitutional order, and democratic norms is non-negotiable.

A Context of Longstanding Leadership

The bishops’ message arrives amidst ongoing speculation about another candidacy by President Paul Biya, who has been in power for over 40 years. Meanwhile, notable opposition leaders—including Maurice Kamto, Akere Muna, and Cabral Libii—have already declared their intentions to run.

In this complex political landscape, the bishops are not endorsing any particular candidate. Rather, they are setting a moral and ethical benchmark—a reminder that the office of the presidency should be occupied by someone of substance, vision, and virtue.

A Call to Conscience

This pastoral letter is more than a list of requirements. It is a call to conscience—urging Cameroonians to reflect deeply on the kind of leadership the country truly needs.

As the election approaches, the bishops challenge the electorate to look beyond slogans and personalities, and instead evaluate candidates based on their character, competence, and commitment to the common good.

Cameroon stands at a crossroads. What the country needs now is not just a new president—but a new kind of leadership.