Cameroonian Football in Turmoil: Benoît Angbwa Resigns from FECAFOOT After Just Five Months

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a move that underscores the deepening unrest within the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Benoît Angbwa, former professional footballer and longtime teammate of Samuel Eto’o, has submitted his resignation from his position as Deputy Secretary General. His decision comes a mere five months after his appointment by the federation’s president, Samuel Eto’o, in November 2024.

In a letter dated April 7, 2025, and addressed directly to Eto’o, Angbwa cited an intolerable working environment as the reason for his departure. “I have the honor to inform you of my decision to resign from my duties as Deputy Secretary General of the Cameroonian Football Federation,” Angbwa wrote. He continued, “This carefully considered decision is motivated by working conditions that have become unbearable and incompatible with the serene and effective execution of my responsibilities, due to the moral and psychological harassment I have suffered at the hands of the current Secretary General.”

Angbwa did not mince words as he described the nature of his professional ordeal. He detailed a pattern of disrespect and obstruction that made it impossible to perform his duties effectively: “Contemptuous and disparaging remarks, sometimes insulting; excessive restrictions hindering the execution of my duties; antipathy and verbal aggression; a clear refusal to collaborate and unjustified persecution; systematic criticism aimed at discrediting.” Despite these grievances, he expressed gratitude for the professional experiences gained during his tenure at FECAFOOT.

This departure adds another name to a growing list of Eto’o’s former teammates who have broken ranks with the football legend. Angbwa, who shared the pitch with Eto’o both on the national team and at Anzhi Makhachkala—logging 24 matches together between 2004 and 2012—had been brought into the federation first as the National Teams Coordinator. However, following a restructuring of staff in October 2024, he was sidelined and later reappointed in the Deputy Secretary General role.

In his resignation, Angbwa points to the current Secretary General, Isaac Mandong, as the source of a toxic professional climate. Should these allegations be substantiated, Mandong may find himself under serious scrutiny, raising larger questions about the internal dynamics and governance practices at FECAFOOT.

Angbwa’s resignation continues a concerning trend of high-profile exits by former players close to Eto’o. Among those who have distanced themselves from the FECAFOOT project are Éric Djemba-Djemba, Timothée Atouba, Daniel Wansi, Achille Pierre Webo, and Patrick Tignyemb.

What was once seen as a promising effort by Samuel Eto’o to reform Cameroonian football through familiar alliances is now increasingly characterized by disillusionment and internal fracture. The football community in Cameroon—and indeed across Africa—will be watching closely to see what steps, if any, the federation takes to address these serious allegations and rebuild trust.