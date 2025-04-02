Didierjà vu! Cameroonian striker Didier Lamkel Ze’s disciplinary issues rear their head once again

April 2, 2025 Leave a comment

OneFootball | Eyebrows all over Belgium were certainly raised when it was announced that Didier Lamkel Ze would be back in Belgian football. The 28-year-old looked to have used up any goodwill he still had in the Pro League when he left Kortrijk back in 2022, but Sint Truiden, in their desperation to avoid relegation, came calling. Things seemed to be going well at first, with Ze showing far maturity on and off the pitch. With four goals in nine games, he was also having a big impact.

However, the striker is now no longer part of Felice Mazzu’s plans. As reported by Het Nieuwsblad, he has missed training sessions and was not part of a post regular season break in the Netherlands. The forward is training on his own and being kept away from the rest of the first team squad as they battle to avoid the drop in the relegation play-offs. Despite the strikers clear talents on the pitch, these off field problems have plagued what should have been a successful career. It is surely the last time at Belgian side will take a chance of the Cameroonian forward.

Check Also

Cameroon Still Faces Power Cuts Despite Full Output from Nachtigal Dam

Business in Cameroon | Nearly a month after blackouts began to worsen across Cameroon’s Southern …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2025, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved