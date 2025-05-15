Camtel Cuts Internet to Chad Over Unpaid Bills

Share Facebook

On May 14, 2025, Cameroonian telecom provider CAMTEL cut Internet access to Chad, citing unpaid debts from its Chadian partner, SOTEL Tchad. The move exposed Chad’s heavy dependence on Cameroonian infrastructure for connectivity, as the landlocked country relies on CAMTEL to access submarine cables since a 2015 agreement.

In response, Chad’s Minister of Telecommunications, Dr. Michel Boukar, traveled to Yaoundé to negotiate the restoration of service. Talks include settling outstanding payments, reviewing fiber-optic tariffs, improving network redundancy, and aligning with CEMAC’s regional digital integration goals.

The incident highlights the fragility of Central Africa’s digital infrastructure and the urgent need for stronger regional cooperation and investment in connectivity.

Source: Afrique IT News