Flash Post: Njitap Sues Eto’o as FECAFOOT-SYNAFOC Crisis Escalates

Cameroon’s football world is facing a seismic rift as Geremi Njitap, ex-captain of the Indomitable Lions, launches a lawsuit against Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT). The dispute—widely reported by several African news outlets—ignited after FECAFOOT revoked the National Union of Cameroonian Footballers’ (SYNAFOC) seats in its General Assembly, an act SYNAFOC claims was procedurally fabricated and without valid justification.

Njitap, now head of SYNAFOC, decries the move as an attack on player representation. After a failed appeal to FECAFOOT’s internal commission and a rejection from the Cameroon Olympic Committee’s arbitration chamber, SYNAFOC is escalating the matter to the international stage—filing with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

“This is not just about seats,” Njitap stated. “It is about justice, representation, and the dignity of Cameroonian footballers.”

As two football icons now stand opposed in court, the outcome could redefine governance and power dynamics in Cameroonian football—placing both men’s legacies under global scrutiny.