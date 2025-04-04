Green Card Marriages: What Changed Under the Trump Administration

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Trump administration has introduced significant changes to the green card process for married couples, particularly those where one spouse is applying for permanent residency through marriage to a U.S. citizen or green card holder. These changes reflect a broader strategy aimed at tightening immigration enforcement and increasing vetting across the board.

Here is a clear and organized summary of the most important updates:

Why These Changes Matter

President Donald Trump has emphasized a strong stance on immigration enforcement, promising the largest mass deportation effort in U.S. history. In early 2025 alone, approximately 100,000 individuals were deported, including some legal residents. These green card rule changes are part of that larger agenda to increase scrutiny, prevent fraud, and restrict access to legal residency for those deemed ineligible.

Key Changes to the Green Card Marriage Process

1. Updated Immigration Forms

Applicants must now use a new version of Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status), released on January 20 and required starting April 3. This form introduces:

A “public charge” section , demanding detailed financial disclosures, including household income, debts, assets, and any history of public assistance.

Questions about education, licenses, and job skills to gauge the applicant’s qualifications.

Language changes, including the reintroduction of the word “alien” and two gender identity options.

These updates are technical but impactful, and some experts believe they may discourage lower-income individuals from applying.

2. Return of Mandatory Marriage Interviews

In-person interviews for marriage-based green card applications are once again mandatory, reversing a 2022 Biden-era policy that waived interviews for low-risk couples. Now, even couples with clean records must go through in-person interviews as part of the administration’s “enhanced vetting” directive.

USCIS officers are focusing on confirming the legitimacy of marriages and preventing fraudulent applications.

3. Expanded Personal and Financial Scrutiny

Applicants must now disclose much more than before. This includes:

Complete financial details of the household

Public benefits history

Employment certifications and educational achievements

Immigration attorneys advise couples to fully document their relationship and prepare for more intense questioning and document review during the application process.

Enforcement and Broader Impacts

These procedural updates reflect the Trump administration’s broader focus on fraud prevention, identity verification, and national security. The policy shift also suggests that political speech and affiliations may increasingly come under scrutiny.

Example Case: Mahmoud Khalil

Mahmoud Khalil, a green card holder and graduate student at Columbia University, is facing removal proceedings after allegedly promoting an event that praised Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group. His case has triggered national debate, with the ACLU calling the move unconstitutional and politically motivated.

Looking Ahead: What Applicants Should Expect

New Form I-485 must be used beginning April 3

Marriage interviews are now the standard procedure

More reforms are likely , including possible requirements to disclose social media history

Legal scrutiny is increasing, especially in cases with perceived political or security concerns

Final Thoughts

The changes made under the Trump administration mark a significant tightening of the green card marriage process. Couples planning to apply should expect more documentation, deeper vetting, and greater delays. Legal experts recommend full transparency, strong evidence of a legitimate relationship, and careful preparation to navigate the new system successfully.

If you are preparing to apply, consider consulting an experienced immigration attorney to stay current on all requirements and anticipate future changes.