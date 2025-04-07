Andre Onana’s Wife Robbed Outside Upscale Restaurant in Cheshire

Share Facebook

In a shocking incident that has drawn widespread attention, Melanie Kamayou, the wife of Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana, was reportedly robbed outside an Italian restaurant in the affluent village of Alderley Edge, Cheshire. The robbery, which occurred last month, has left many in the local community stunned.

According to reports, Ms. Kamayou was targeted while in the car park of the restaurant. Among the luxury items stolen were a Hermes Birkin bag worth £62,000 (approximately $78,000 USD) and a Rolex watch. These items are considered symbols of high-end fashion and wealth, with Hermes Birkin bags often fetching hundreds of thousands of pounds depending on rarity and design.

Authorities have since arrested and charged 25-year-old Liam Ross from Bradford in connection with the robbery. Ross appeared before Chester Magistrates Court on Friday and is scheduled to return to crown court in May as the case proceeds through the legal system.

Ms. Kamayou is widely recognized for her glamorous public image and is frequently seen on social media showcasing luxury fashion items. Her profile, coupled with her connection to Cameroon international Andre Onana, has made her a well-known figure in lifestyle and fashion circles.

This unsettling event has understandably shaken the couple, who live in the area. As the legal process unfolds, both Kamayou and Onana will be hoping that justice is served and that they can begin to move forward from this experience. The incident raises ongoing concerns about public safety, even in upscale neighborhoods, and serves as a reminder of the risks associated with high-profile lifestyles.