Belgian Coach Tom Saintfiet Weighs in on Eto’o-Brys Rift: Respect Comes First

CameroonOnline.ORG | The ongoing saga between Marc Brys, the newly appointed head coach of Cameroon’s national team, and Samuel Eto’o, president of the Cameroonian Football Federation, continues to stir debate across the football world. Among the most striking voices is that of Tom Saintfiet, the seasoned Belgian coach currently leading Mali’s national team.

With a remarkable career that includes managing twelve national teams around the globe—many of them in Africa, including a historic run with The Gambia to the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations—Saintfiet brings deep insight into the unique dynamics of African football. Speaking on Tof Sport, he did not hold back his views on the Cameroon conflict.

According to Saintfiet, respecting the established hierarchy is non-negotiable: “When the government and the federation are not in agreement, there is a problem. And despite egos, as a coach, you must always respect your president.” He was particularly critical of the way Marc Brys publicly challenged Samuel Eto’o’s authority and credentials: “You cannot ask Samuel Eto’o on camera what he has done as a coach. That is madness.”

He emphasized that while internal disagreements are part of the job, public decorum must be upheld. “He is the president of the federation, and you must respect him. He is a great man in football, respected by the majority of the people in Cameroon, who love him.”

Saintfiet closed with a reminder drawn from personal experience: “I have had conflicts and issues with presidents, but there was always respect. You can discuss things internally, but when cameras are rolling, you must be smart and not react that way.”

As Mali prepares for a crucial Africa Cup of Nations and aims to close a gap in World Cup qualification, Saintfiet offers not just tactical leadership, but a powerful example of professionalism and humility. A message that goes beyond the pitch, and speaks to the soul of football leadership.