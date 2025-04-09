Cameroonian Banker John Mokom, Head of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d’Ivoire, Found Dead in Abidjan

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The West African banking community has been struck by shocking news: John Ngu Mokom, the Cameroonian Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d’Ivoire, was found dead in his residence in Abidjan on April 9, 2025. His passing not only leaves a void in the institution he led but also raises troubling questions surrounding the circumstances of his death.

According to reports, Mr. Mokom’s lifeless body was discovered at his home in the ATTA building located in Abidjan-Plateau. As of now, the cause of his death remains unknown. However, the initial findings by law enforcement have added a layer of mystery to the situation. Several personal and professional belongings, including his laptop, phone, and vehicle, were reported missing. Despite this, there was no sign of forced entry, and the nature of the scene has prompted calls for a thorough investigation.

John Mokom had been leading Standard Chartered Bank’s Ivorian subsidiary since 2021. A Certified Public Accountant licensed in the State of Michigan, USA, he brought with him a wealth of experience across several continents. His journey in the banking and financial world was distinguished and multifaceted.

Before his assignment in Côte d’Ivoire, Mr. Mokom joined Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon in April 2007 as Chief Financial Officer. His earlier roles included Internal Auditor at General Motors Corporation in the United States and Canada, Engagement Manager at Ernst & Young, and Accounting Supervisor at Cameroon Oil Transportation Company (COTCO). His expertise and leadership quickly earned him a seat on the Board of Directors of Standard Chartered Bank Cameroon in 2008 and later the position of Secretary General from 2012 to 2015.

In 2018, he transitioned to Standard Chartered Bank Côte d’Ivoire as Chief Financial Officer. By January 2021, he was appointed interim Managing Director, a role that was later confirmed on a permanent basis. His academic background included a Bachelor’s degree in English Private Law from the University of Yaoundé, Cameroon.

At the time of his death, Standard Chartered Bank Côte d’Ivoire was undergoing a transition. On August 30, 2024, Coris Bank International Côte d’Ivoire had signed an agreement to acquire the retail banking portfolio of the British banking group’s local subsidiary. Mr. Mokom was steering the bank through this delicate phase of transformation.

Tragically, John Mokom was reportedly living alone in Abidjan, separated from his family who reside in Canada. Neither his family nor Standard Chartered Bank has issued an official statement as of this writing.

His passing is a significant loss not only to the institution he faithfully served but also to the broader banking and financial community in Africa. His career reflected dedication, competence, and a steady hand in leadership. As investigations unfold, colleagues and friends mourn a man whose professional legacy remains indelible.

May he rest in peace.