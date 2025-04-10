Cameroon Gendarmerie Seizes 161 Bags of Cannabis Hidden in Egg Trucks

Share Facebook

In a major anti-drug operation, the West Legion of the National Gendarmerie in Cameroon has successfully intercepted and seized 161 bags of cannabis. The illicit substance was cleverly concealed beneath trays of eggs in transport trucks, an apparent attempt to evade detection. The discovery highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking networks operating within the region. The video captures footage of the seized trucks, the concealed cannabis, and statements from officials involved in the operation, underscoring the determination of Cameroon’s security forces to uphold public safety and the rule of law.