Ghana Police Arrest 44 Cameroonians in Internet Fraud and Human Trafficking Bust

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a decisive operation aimed at curbing rising incidents of cybercrime and human exploitation, the Ashanti Regional Police Command has apprehended a group of 44 Cameroonian nationals in connection with a major internet fraud and human trafficking scheme. The arrest took place on the morning of Monday, April 7, 2025, at a residence in Kenyasi Abrem, located in Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

The primary suspect, identified as 29-year-old Bella Merie, is alleged to have masterminded a fraudulent operation that exploited dozens of fellow nationals. According to a press release signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Godwin Ahianyo, who serves as the Head of the Public Affairs Unit in the region, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect defrauded victims of a total sum of 4.5 million CFA Francs.

The victims—32 males and 11 females, all Cameroonian nationals aged between 22 and 38 years—were lured into the country under the false promise of employment opportunities. Investigators disclosed that Bella Merie used a known internet scam method popularly referred to as “Q-NET” to carry out the deception. The method, which has been linked to various scams across the region, was central to the suspect’s scheme to mislead and exploit vulnerable individuals seeking better economic prospects.

All individuals involved, including both the suspect and the victims, have since been transferred to the Ghana Immigration Service at the Regional Headquarters. There, they will undergo the necessary immigration processes, with arrangements being made for their eventual repatriation to Cameroon.

The Ghana Police Service emphasized its dedication to safeguarding the rights and safety of all persons within the country’s borders, including both citizens and foreign nationals. “We remain committed to fighting fraud and ensuring the welfare of all individuals in Ghana,” the statement concluded.

This incident underscores the need for heightened awareness and vigilance around fraudulent employment offers and the growing use of sophisticated online scams targeting vulnerable populations across West Africa. Authorities are urging the public to report suspicious activities and to verify the legitimacy of employment agencies and recruitment channels.