Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions Announce Squad for Crucial World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

CameroonOnline.ORG | The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies for Cameroon as head coach Marc Brys has unveiled his 26-man squad for October’s decisive qualifiers. The Lions Indomptables face Mauritius on October 8 in Saint Pierre before returning home to Yaoundé to clash with Angola on October 13.

Key Absence: Christopher Wooh

One notable omission is Rennes defender Christopher Wooh, ruled out due to suspension after an accumulation of yellow cards. His absence leaves a gap in defense as Cameroon battles to secure qualification. Goalkeeper Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Montpellier) and midfielder Yvan Neyou also miss out this time.

First Call-Up for Karl Etta Eyong

The biggest headline is the maiden call-up of 21-year-old striker Karl Etta Eyong, who has impressed with Levante in Spain by scoring four goals in seven matches. His inclusion adds youthful firepower alongside established forwards like Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, and Bryan Mbeumo.

The Squad Highlights

Goalkeepers : André Onana returns between the posts alongside Devis Epassy and Simon Omossola.

Defense : Jean-Charles Castelletto, Michael Ngadeu, and Nouhou Tolo lead a backline reinforced by promising names such as Junior Tchamadeu and Malcom Bokélé.

Midfield : Napoli’s André-Frank Zambo Anguissa anchors a talented midfield group that also includes Carlos Baleba, Martin Hongla, and Fidèle Brice Ambina.

Attack: Veteran captain Vincent Aboubakar is joined by Bryan Mbeumo, Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu, Christian Bassogog, and newcomers Danny Namaso and Frank Magri.

The Challenge Ahead

Cameroon currently trails Cape Verde by four points in Group D after a disappointing 0-1 loss in September. To stay in contention for direct qualification, they must secure maximum points in these two fixtures. Otherwise, the Lions may face the uncertainty of World Cup playoffs.

With a blend of seasoned internationals and emerging talent, Brys is betting on both experience and youthful energy to revive Cameroon’s campaign. The Lions will need nothing short of their trademark fighting spirit to roar their way to North America in 2026.