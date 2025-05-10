CASA Sues Trump Administration Over Abrupt Termination of TPS for Cameroonians

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | On May 7, 2025, the immigrant advocacy organization CASA filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, challenging the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for nationals of Afghanistan and Cameroon. The lawsuit contends that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), under Secretary Kristi Noem, failed to adhere to the legally mandated process for ending TPS designations. Specifically, the suit alleges that DHS did not publish the required notice in the Federal Register at least 60 days prior to the termination, as stipulated by law.

TPS is a program established to provide temporary legal status and work authorization to individuals from countries experiencing ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions that prevent safe return. The Biden administration had previously extended TPS for Afghans and Cameroonians due to persistent instability and humanitarian concerns in both countries.

The termination of TPS for these groups would affect approximately 14,600 Afghans and 7,900 Cameroonians residing in the United States. CASA’s legal action seeks to halt the termination and maintain protections for these individuals, arguing that the abrupt policy shift lacks transparency and due process

This lawsuit is part of a broader legal response to recent changes in immigration policy under the Trump administration, which has also faced challenges over the termination of TPS for other nationalities, including Venezuelans.

The outcome of CASA’s lawsuit could have major consequences regarding the future of TPS designations and the legal standards governing their termination.