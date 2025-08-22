Constitutional Court Clears Way for President Biya’s Re-Election

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | On Friday, August 22, 2025, Cameroon’s Constitutional Court rejected a legal challenge attempting to disqualify President Paul Biya from seeking a new term. The petition, filed by opposition candidate Akere Muna of the Univers Party, was dismissed by Court President Clement Atangana following two hours of legal argument and a private deliberation process.

President Biya, aged 92 and recognized as the world’s oldest sitting president, is seeking an eighth seven-year term in the upcoming October 12 presidential election. Campaigning for his re-election has generated significant debate across Cameroon, amid growing concerns about his age, health, and overall capacity to govern.

Akere Muna, a noted lawyer and anti-corruption advocate, accepted the court’s ruling. He stated that “President Biya reigns but does not govern,” pointing to Biya’s increasing reliance on his inner circle, including his cabinet and spouse, to carry out presidential responsibilities.

The fragmented opposition continues to struggle to mount a formidable campaign against Biya, who remains strongly entrenched in power. Human rights organisations have frequently accused his administration of suppressing political dissent. Online protests erupted earlier in the year during Biya’s 92nd birthday, with some citizens calling for his departure, while others viewed him as a stabilizing force who should stay in office.

President Biya has held office since 1982 and initially entered public service as early as Cameroon’s independence in 1960. His long tenure has made him one of Africa’s most enduring leaders.

