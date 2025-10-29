Goa Police Arrest Cameroon National for Cocaine Possession

Share Facebook

Goa Police (India) have arrested a 44-year-old Cameroon national, Jude Boussari, for alleged possession of cocaine in Siolim, North Goa. Acting on prior intelligence, officers intercepted Boussari at Bammonwado and recovered 10.53 grams of cocaine along with ?6.81 lakh in cash.

Police stated that Boussari had been under surveillance and was suspected to be a supplier to another Cameroonian, Nambong Fred Karl, who was previously arrested in a separate narcotics case. A Look Out Circular had been issued against Boussari before his detention.

The seized drugs and cash were documented under a panchanama, and the Foreigners Regional Registration Office has been informed to notify the Cameroon Embassy. Authorities said investigations are continuing to trace the wider network linked to the case.

Source: Daijiworld