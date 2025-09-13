Issa Tchiroma Bakary Named Consensus Opposition Candidate Against Paul Biya

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | On Saturday, September 13, Issa Tchiroma Bakary was named the consensus candidate of the opposition to run against President Paul Biya in Cameroon’s upcoming presidential election, scheduled for October 12.

The announcement came after a meeting of opposition representatives facilitated by the Union for Change 2025, formerly known as the Douala Group. Tchiroma was selected from among 11 opposition candidates to represent a unified front against the long-serving incumbent.

A former government ally, Tchiroma held several ministerial positions over a 16-year period and also served as government spokesperson. His long tenure within state institutions gives him significant political experience but has also prompted debate over his role in previous administrations.

The facilitators emphasized that his designation does not immediately require the withdrawal of the ten other opposition candidates. Discussions are ongoing with the broader opposition, with the stated aim of “mutualizing energies” to strengthen their chances in the election.

The decision marks an attempt to address the longstanding fragmentation of Cameroon’s opposition. However, whether the other candidates will step aside or fully support Tchiroma remains uncertain.

The presidential election will take place on October 12, with President Paul Biya, in power since 1982, once again seeking re-election.