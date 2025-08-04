Maurice Kamto Defends Candidacy Before Cameroon’s Constitutional Council Amid Ballot Rejection Dispute

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Yaoundé, Cameroon – The Constitutional Council of Cameroon began hearings today to deliberate on a series of pre-election petitions, including one high-profile case filed by Maurice Kamto, leader of the opposition African Democratic Movement (MANIDEM). Kamto’s candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections was recently rejected by Elections Cameroon (ELECAM), the national electoral body, citing what it described as a “plurality of investitures.”

In a composed but resolute intervention before the Constitutional Council, Kamto outlined the legal and procedural basis for his appeal, arguing that ELECAM’s decision lacked merit and failed to account for the facts.

Kamto’s Key Argument: Legal Compliance and Party Legitimacy

Maurice Kamto began by expressing gratitude to the Council, emphasizing the gravity and importance of the moment. He noted that his intervention followed extensive presentations by his legal team and voluntary submissions from other parties involved in the case. He stated that the task before him had been made relatively straightforward due to the clarity of the legal and procedural issues at stake.

Kamto explained that, in accordance with Cameroonian electoral law, any citizen aspiring to run for office must first verify whether the political formation backing their candidacy is legally constituted. In his case, he confirmed that MANIDEM had been a legalized political party since March 9, 1995. Furthermore, he asserted that the party body responsible for nominating candidates had the legal authority to do so, and that all necessary verifications had been conducted.

On Documentation and Electoral Code Compliance

Referring specifically to Articles 117 and 122 of the Cameroonian Electoral Code, Kamto declared that all required documentation had been submitted. He pointed out that ELECAM had not indicated any missing materials in his file—no absent endorsement letter, no failure to pay the CFA 30 million candidacy bond, and no other procedural deficiencies.

This, he argued, should have sufficed for the validation of his candidacy. Instead, ELECAM cited a “plurality of investitures” as the sole reason for rejection, suggesting that more than one faction within MANIDEM had attempted to nominate a candidate.

Refuting the “Plurality of Investitures” Claim

Kamto took issue with this interpretation. He asserted that no such plurality existed, as there was no competing candidate whose nomination was valid or legally grounded. He argued that the individual allegedly presenting a rival candidacy had not provided any proof of active membership in MANIDEM, let alone any leadership role. According to Kamto, this person had not been a member of the party since 2018, and this had been demonstrated through submitted documentation.

Therefore, he contended, the Council’s task should be straightforward: to verify whether his submission met all legal requirements and, if so, to reject the claim of multiple investitures as unfounded.

Call for Transparency and Judicial Independence

In a final appeal to the Constitutional Council, Kamto urged the body not to give the impression that its proceedings were merely performative or that its decisions had already been predetermined. He emphasized the importance of transparency and deliberation in a constitutional democracy, reminding the Council that their decision carried significant national weight.

He concluded by stating that ELECAM had erroneously rejected his candidacy despite full compliance with electoral laws. “Justice will be served,” Kamto said, “if the Council acknowledges that all conditions set out in Articles 117 and 122 were fulfilled.”

Looking Ahead

The Constitutional Council is expected to review all evidence and deliberations in the coming days before issuing a final ruling on Kamto’s petition. The outcome could have notable implications for the upcoming presidential elections and the broader political landscape in Cameroon.

Observers across the country and beyond are watching closely to see whether the Council will uphold Kamto’s challenge or affirm ELECAM’s decision to exclude him from the race.