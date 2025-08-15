Northern Cameroon’s Lamibé Express Support for President Paul Biya Ahead of October Election

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Close to forty Lamibé—traditional rulers from Cameroon’s three northern regions—met in Yaoundé this week for an audience with Minister of State and Secretary-General of the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh. The gathering, held less than two months before the 12 October 2025 presidential election, concluded with a collective statement of support for incumbent President Paul Biya.

According to those present, the Lamibé reaffirmed what they described as their “unwavering” backing for the Head of State and their commitment to peace, unity, and stability. The declaration emphasized that this stance would remain unchanged before, during, and after the electoral process.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere described by officials as solemn and respectful. In addition to their political endorsement, the traditional leaders highlighted the role of peace in ensuring progress for the nation.

However, critics note that such declarations from traditional authorities have become a recurring feature of Cameroon’s political calendar, especially during election years, often raising questions about the independence of these endorsements and the extent to which they reflect the views of ordinary citizens.







The Lamibé’s show of unity mirrors similar statements made recently by other groups of traditional rulers in different parts of the country. Supporters of the President view these public pledges as a sign of continuity and stability. Others, however, see them as part of a long-standing pattern in which traditional structures are closely aligned with the political establishment.

As the October election draws near, both the symbolic weight of such declarations and their practical influence on voter behavior remain uncertain. What is clear is that the voices of Cameroon’s traditional institutions continue to feature prominently in the national political narrative.