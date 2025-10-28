Protests Erupt as Cameroon’s Constitutional Council Confirms Paul Biya’s Eighth Term

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s Constitutional Council on Monday confirmed that President Paul Biya has won the country’s presidential election, securing an eighth consecutive term in office. The 92-year-old leader, who has ruled since 1982, will remain in power until 2032, making him the world’s oldest serving head of state.

According to official results, Biya received 53.66 percent of the vote, while his main challenger, Issa Tchiroma, obtained 35.19 percent. Tchiroma, 76, a former government minister and Biya’s one-time spokesperson, rejected the outcome and claimed victory.

The announcement followed days of widespread protests and growing tension across the country. Tchiroma had urged his supporters to mobilize against what he called an “unjust extension” of Biya’s rule. “Our victory is clear. It must be respected,” he said, calling on Biya to “accept the truth of the ballot box” or risk “plunging the country into turmoil.”

Clashes between protesters and security forces intensified over the weekend. Officials in the economic capital, Douala, reported that four people were killed on Sunday after security forces used tear gas and later “live ammunition,” according to eyewitnesses quoted by AFP.

Council president Clement Atangana described the election as “peaceful” and criticized the opposition for “anticipating the result.” However, the outcome has deepened concerns about political stability in the Central African nation of 30 million, where Biya’s four-decade rule has long been contested by opposition parties and civil society groups.