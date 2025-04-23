Teachers strike shuts down schools across Cameroon

April 23, 2025 Leave a comment

Africanews | Cameroon faces a major education crisis as a four-day national teachers’ strike begins on April 22nd. The “Ecole Morte” movement, led by the Collective of Teachers’ Organisations of Cameroon, unites more than a dozen unions demanding urgent reforms.

At the heart of their six key demands: the organisation of a national forum to rethink the education system, the upgrading of teachers’ special status, and a collective agreement for private school teachers. The strike follows a warning issued in March.

While the government has opened talks, including a meeting at the Ministry of Public Service on April 17, unions say the steps taken are not enough. Teachers are calling for immediate action to address chronic problems and ensure a stable environment for their profession.

Check Also

Watch the Comeback: Onana and United Reach UEL Semifinals – Match Highlights

In a night of drama, passion, and sheer determination, Manchester United pulled off a sensational …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 characters available

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Designed by balla
© Copyright 2025, CameroonOnline.ORG All Rights Reserved