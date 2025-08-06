The Baleba Rumor: Something or Nothing for Manchester United?

Share Facebook

CameroonOnlne.ORG | Whispers have begun to stir across the English press—quiet at first, but growing louder by the day. From the back pages of well-read British tabloids to the cryptic posts of online football insiders, a name keeps surfacing in connection with Manchester United: Carlos Baleba.

According to murmurs traced to reliable UK sources, the Red Devils have made discreet contact via intermediaries with Brighton & Hove Albion, inquiring about the “conditions” surrounding a potential deal for the Cameroonian midfielder. David Ornstein, a respected voice in the footballing world, has acknowledged the approach, though he notes that Brighton—never ones to part easily with talent—“do not plan to sell this summer.”

And yet, despite Brighton’s public stance, there are reports (again, chiefly from the British circuit) suggesting that Baleba himself is not altogether opposed to the idea.

This, of course, comes against the backdrop of a tepid summer window for Manchester United—one that is now showing signs of life as the club attempts to rebound from a deeply disappointing 2024/25 campaign. Reinforcements are needed, and central midfield remains a glaring area of concern, especially given the side’s frequent struggles in transition under Ruben Amorim.

Brighton, who acquired Baleba in the wake of their record-breaking sale of Moisés Caicedo to Chelsea, are unlikely to entertain low offers. Should they choose to part with their dynamic midfielder, the asking price may well reflect Caicedo’s own lofty valuation. Add in United’s expected £200 million+ summer outlay—particularly if Benjamin Sesko’s deal crosses the line—and one begins to see why this potential transfer remains, at least for now, more of a hope than a plan.

Still, where there is smoke, there is often fire—or at least the flint striking.

Could Carlos Baleba be the missing piece in Amorim’s midfield puzzle? The rumour mill says perhaps. But as with many tales born on British soil, this one remains cloaked in uncertainty. For now.