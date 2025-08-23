The Bishop of Obala Faces Allegations of Sexual Misconduct Amid Political Controversy

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The Catholic Diocese of Obala is facing turbulence after allegations targeting its bishop, Monseigneur Sosthène Bayemi. A video circulating on social media, shared by whistleblower N’zui Manto,

appears to implicate the bishop in a case of sexual harassment. These allegations come only weeks after the bishop made headlines for publicly expressing support for President Paul Biya.

In the video and accompanying audio clips, a voice attributed to the bishop is heard making explicit suggestions to a 22-year-old woman, identified as the alleged victim. According to the recordings, the cleric allegedly asked for intimate videos or proposed a sexual encounter involving multiple partners. The nature of the exchanges, described as explicit and shocking, has triggered widespread debate across Cameroon.

The Church’s Response

In a message posted on Facebook, the communication office of the Diocese of Obala urged the faithful to remain calm and to avoid speculation.

“Dear faithful,

The communication service of the diocese is aware of the recent circulation of videos concerning our bishop. Verifications are underway with the competent authorities, and an official statement will soon be published.

Remain serene, do not give in to rumors, continue to follow the pastoral activities of our diocese, and let us remain united in prayer.”

This official stance highlights that no conclusion has yet been drawn, and the veracity of the recordings is still under review.

A Divided Public

On social media, reactions among Cameroonians are sharply divided. Some dismiss the recordings as manipulated content designed to tarnish the bishop’s image, while others insist the evidence is authentic.

One Facebook user commented:

“This is an edited video, please let us remain in prayer.”

Another responded in opposition:

“There is no editing! There are even more serious facts not yet revealed… The Catholic Church is rotten…”

Others called for accountability, with one user writing:

“If there is doubt, the bishop should resign… the Church should take this seriously.”

Meanwhile, defenders of the bishop highlighted his pastoral work and long service to the community:

“Monseigneur Bayemi is a true pastor… He is not an angel—no man is—but he is certainly not the demon some want us to believe he is.”

A Sensitive Moment for the Catholic Church

The case unfolds in a sensitive context. The Catholic Church in Cameroon has been navigating internal divisions, particularly regarding its political positioning. The fact that these allegations emerged shortly after the bishop’s support for President Biya has fueled speculation about political motivations behind the scandal.

As investigations proceed, many faithful are torn between loyalty to their spiritual leader and concern over the seriousness of the claims. Whether the recordings will be verified or discredited remains uncertain, but the controversy has already left a significant mark on public discourse in Cameroon.